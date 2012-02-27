FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Syria constitution won 89.4 percent approval: State TV
February 27, 2012 / 2:29 PM / 6 years ago

New Syria constitution won 89.4 percent approval: State TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Around 89 percent of Syrians approved a new constitution, proposed by President Bashar al-Assad, in a referendum on Sunday, state television said on Monday.

Constitutional reforms are aimed at quelling the growing rebellion against the Assad family’s 42 years in power, but Assad’s opponents and the West have the dismissed the reforms and the referendum as a sham.

Turnout in the referendum was 57.4 percent, state television said.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Tim Pearce

