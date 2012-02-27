New Syria constitution won 89.4 percent approval: State TV

Syrian supporters of President Bashar al-Assad living in Jordan celebrate during a referendum on a new constitution in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman February 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Around 89 percent of Syrians approved a new constitution, proposed by President Bashar al-Assad, in a referendum on Sunday, state television said on Monday.

Constitutional reforms are aimed at quelling the growing rebellion against the Assad family’s 42 years in power, but Assad’s opponents and the West have the dismissed the reforms and the referendum as a sham.

Turnout in the referendum was 57.4 percent, state television said.