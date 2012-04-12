FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria urges refugees to return home
April 12, 2012 / 11:19 AM / in 5 years

Syria urges refugees to return home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s interior ministry on Thursday urged Syrians who fled violence to go back to their homes, state television said.

“The interior ministry calls on citizens who were forced to leave their homes to other areas in Syria or neighboring countries to return to their homes,” state television announced.

The appeal was broadcast eight hours after a ceasefire came into effect and activists said shelling and shooting appeared to have stopped.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by John Stonestreet

