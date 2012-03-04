FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to 2,000 flee Syria violence into Lebanon: U.N.
March 4, 2012

Up to 2,000 flee Syria violence into Lebanon: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Up to 2,000 refugees fleeing violence in Syria are crossing the border into northern Lebanon, a spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency told Reuters on Sunday.

“Between one and two thousand (Syrians) are in the process of coming from Syria to Lebanon,” the UNHCR’s deputy representative in Lebanon Jean Paul Cavalieri told Reuters.

“Numbers will become clear in the coming hours. This is what we are hearing from our teams on the ground and local authorities.”

A Reuters witness on the Lebanese border heard heavy shelling coming from the nearby Syrian town of Qusair earlier on Sunday and saw mainly women and children fleeing towards Lebanon on foot.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Sophie Hares

