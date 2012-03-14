Syria says gave positive response to Annan

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said on Wednesday it had given a positive response to international envoy Kofi Annan’s proposals for ending violence after a year of protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

“The tone of our reply was positive,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdesi told reporters in Damascus, adding Syria had offered “clarifications” on implementing some of the proposals.

Annan’s spokesman said earlier he had received Assad’s reply to his proposals, but that questions remained over the response.

Adding to the uncertainty, a senior Western diplomat in the region said Damascus had rejected Annan’s suggestions. He gave no details.

A Middle Eastern diplomat characterized the response from Damascus as “not a ‘no’, but they are discussing some of the points they are not convinced about.”