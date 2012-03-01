FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. rights body condemns Syria for violations
#World News
March 1, 2012 / 9:48 AM / in 6 years

U.N. rights body condemns Syria for violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council condemned Syria on Thursday for widespread violations that may amount to crimes against humanity and called for a halt to attacks against civilians.

The 47-member forum, holding an urgent debate, voted by 37 states in favor, 3 against including China and Russia, and 3 abstentions, to adopt a resolution brought by Gulf countries with Western backing. Four delegations did not take part in the vote. Syria was not present.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

