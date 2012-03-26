FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria responds to Annan peace plan, spokesman says
March 26, 2012 / 3:22 PM / 6 years ago

Syria responds to Annan peace plan, spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kofi Annan, joint special envoy for the United Nations and the Arab League, addresses the media at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria has formally responded to the six-point peace plan put forward by Kofi Annan, joint special envoy for the United Nations and Arab League, and backed by world powers, Annan’s spokesman said on Monday.

“The Syrian Government has formally responded to the Joint Special Envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan’s six-point plan, as endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. Mr. Annan is studying it and will respond very shortly,” his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement giving no further details.

Earlier on Monday, Annan told journalists in Moscow he could not set a deadline for a resolution of the Syrian crisis after a year of bloodshed but it could not drag on indefinitely.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

