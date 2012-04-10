FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia urges Annan to press Syria opposition on truce
April 10, 2012 / 2:53 PM / in 6 years

Russia urges Annan to press Syria opposition on truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan on Tuesday to step up efforts to ensure Syrian opposition groups adhere to his ceasefire plan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a telephone conversation with Annan, Lavrov “put special emphasis on the fact that the Syrian opposition and countries supporting it must also take urgent measures aimed at providing for a stable ceasefire, calling on Annan to increase work with them in that direction,” it said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

