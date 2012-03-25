Russia says Annan should work with Syrian opposition

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, which accuses other nations of encouraging opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, urged U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan to work hard with the government and opposition to seek peace, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

In a meeting with Annan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “underscored the need to end violence from all sides and establish a broad Syrian political dialogue. ... He called on the special envoy to work actively toward that aim with both the authorities and the opposition,” a statement said.

Lavrov also said that to support Anna’s mission, nations must refrain from interfering in Syria affairs or taking sides in the confrontation between the government and opponents.