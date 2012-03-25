FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Annan should work with Syrian opposition
March 25, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 6 years

Russia says Annan should work with Syrian opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, which accuses other nations of encouraging opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, urged U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan to work hard with the government and opposition to seek peace, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

In a meeting with Annan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “underscored the need to end violence from all sides and establish a broad Syrian political dialogue. ... He called on the special envoy to work actively toward that aim with both the authorities and the opposition,” a statement said.

Lavrov also said that to support Anna’s mission, nations must refrain from interfering in Syria affairs or taking sides in the confrontation between the government and opponents.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

