Russia urges Annan to work more with Syrian opposition
July 13, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russia urges Annan to work more with Syrian opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants U.N. special envoy Kofi Annan to work more actively with the Syrian opposition and will urge him to do so during a visit to Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Friday.

“To be honest, we do not see our partners being as ready (as Russia) to work with the opposition, and Kofi Annan is the main mediator of this process,” Gatilov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

“Unfortunately, so far we don’t see any practical results from his and his team’s contact with the opposition,” he added. Annan is widely expected in Moscow in the next few days although details of his visit have not been announced.

Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, Editing by Timothy Heritage

