BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian army shelling killed 16 people, including children, on Sunday in the town of Souran in the central province of Hama, the British-based rights group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“The army shelled the town and then stormed it,” the head of the rights group Rami Abdelrahman told Reuters, citing residents.

Hama has been a focal point of Syria’s 14-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.