Syrian forces shell Homs, breaking truce: resident activist and rights group
#World News
April 14, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian forces shell Homs, breaking truce: resident activist and rights group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces shelled two central districts in the battered city of Homs throughout the night and into Saturday morning, a resident activist and a human rights group said, the first bombings since a ceasefire took hold on Thursday.

“There was shelling last night in the old part of the city, in Jouret al-Shiyah and al-Qaradis. And I have heard eight shells fall in the past hour,” Karm Abu Rabea, a resident activist who lives in an adjacent neighborhood, said on Saturday morning.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that shelling had wounded several people overnight.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

