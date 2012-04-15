Three killed in Homs shelling : rights activist

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces killed three people in the central city of Homs on Sunday after hours of heavy shelling, British-based rights activist Rami Abdelrahman said.

“The three died in the neighborhoods of Khalidiya, Jobar and Qusour,” said Abdelrahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Clashes between armed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad and security forces have been reported in these districts over the past two days.

He said three other bodies were found by their families in the wider Homs province on Sunday, but it was unclear when they had been killed.