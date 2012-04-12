FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian forces kill man at Hama checkpoint: activists
April 12, 2012 / 11:44 AM / 5 years ago

Syrian forces kill man at Hama checkpoint: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian security forces shot dead a man at a checkpoint in the central province of Hama on Thursday, activists said, six hours after a ceasefire brokered by international peace envoy Kofi Annan came into force.

They said Mahdi Ibrahim al-Ahmad, from the town of Safsafeh, had been wanted by security forces who shot him at around noon (0900 GMT) after he refused to stop at a checkpoint.

Ahmad was the first reported fatality since the ceasefire took effect. Activists said Syrian forces across the country were holding their fire after weeks of heavy bombardment against opposition centers.

Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich

