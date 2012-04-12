Syrian forces kill man at Hama checkpoint: activists

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian security forces shot dead a man at a checkpoint in the central province of Hama on Thursday, activists said, six hours after a ceasefire brokered by international peace envoy Kofi Annan came into force.

They said Mahdi Ibrahim al-Ahmad, from the town of Safsafeh, had been wanted by security forces who shot him at around noon (0900 GMT) after he refused to stop at a checkpoint.

Ahmad was the first reported fatality since the ceasefire took effect. Activists said Syrian forces across the country were holding their fire after weeks of heavy bombardment against opposition centers.