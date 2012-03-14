FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assad's forces, rebels clash in southern border city
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2012 / 7:03 AM / 6 years ago

Assad's forces, rebels clash in southern border city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Heavily armed forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fought on Wednesday with rebels controlling a main district of the southern city of Deraa on the border with Jordan, opposition activists said.

Around 20 tanks and armored vehicles surrounded the al-Balad area of city, which is right on the border, and fired anti-aircraft guns into buildings, activist Rami Abdelhaq told Reuters by phone from Deraa, where the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began a year ago.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; editing by Crispian Balmer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.