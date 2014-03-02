FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish journalist freed after being kidnapped in Syria
#World News
March 2, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish journalist freed after being kidnapped in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

MADRID (Reuters) - Veteran Spanish journalist Marc Marginedas, kidnapped in Syria in early September last year, has been freed, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday.

“I am very happy...I spoke to him early today, he is in reasonable shape, he is happy,” Rajoy told Radio 5, Spain’s public radio station.

Marginedas, a reporter for El Periodico de Catalunya, was abducted on September 4 near the Western town of Hama and moved to different locations in areas controlled by the opposition to President Bashar-al-Assad, the newspaper said on its website.

Marginedas was currently in Turkey with Spanish officials, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
