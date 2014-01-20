FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France: Iran must accept terms of Syria peace talks to attend
January 20, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

France: Iran must accept terms of Syria peace talks to attend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday Iran should not be allowed to attend Syria peace talks in Switzerland later this week if it does not accept the creation of a transitional government with full executive powers.

“Participation in Geneva 2 is the explicit acceptance of this mandate,” Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a statement. “Under these conditions and in the interest of peace, it is clear that no country can participate in this conference if it does specifically accept this mandate.”

The talks are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John

