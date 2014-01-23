FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition chief Jarba says Russia not sticking to Assad
#World News
January 23, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian opposition chief Jarba says Russia not sticking to Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syrian opposition leader Ahmed Jarba answers questions during a news conference in Geneva January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition chief Ahmed Jarba said on Thursday he had been assured by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow was not holding on to President Bashar al-Assad, but that Syrians should negotiate his exit through a political process.

“We met Lavrov in Paris last week and he confirmed to me that Russia is not holding on to Assad,” Jarba told reporters in Geneva.

He said Lavrov had told him the solution should be negotiated “between Syrians themselves through a political process.”

Reporting By Samia Nakhoul, Mariam Karouny and John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
