Syrian opposition chief Jarba says Russia not sticking to Assad

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition chief Ahmed Jarba said on Thursday he had been assured by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow was not holding on to President Bashar al-Assad, but that Syrians should negotiate his exit through a political process.

“We met Lavrov in Paris last week and he confirmed to me that Russia is not holding on to Assad,” Jarba told reporters in Geneva.

He said Lavrov had told him the solution should be negotiated “between Syrians themselves through a political process.”