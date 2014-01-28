FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2014 / 1:14 PM / 4 years ago

Syria peace talks afternoon session cancelled, opposition says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An afternoon session in talks to end the war in Syria was cancelled on Tuesday, the opposition delegation said, citing differences over the goal of the talks.

“(International mediator) Lakhdar Brahimi cancelled the afternoon talks to give (Ibrahim) Jaafari time to think over Geneva 1,” opposition negotiator Ahmed Jakal told Reuters, referring to the Syrian government chief negotiator.

“There is deep resistance by the regime to move the discussions onto the question of a transitional government.”

Reporting by Tom Miles and Khaled Oweis

