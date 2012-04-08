FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian rebels will honor April 10 truce: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2012 / 4:12 PM / 6 years ago

Syrian rebels will honor April 10 truce: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels will respect a deadline to cease fire on April 10 in line with a U.N.-backed peace plan to end a year of bloodshed, even if the government does not pull back its forces from cities, a spokesman said on Sunday.

“We will commit to the deadline even if they do not pull back (the forces), we will cease fire as we have pledged to the U.N.,” said Colonel Qassem Saad al-Deen, spokesman of the joint command of the Free Syrian Army inside Syria.

“But if they (Syrian forces) fire we will pick up arms again and fight them,” he told Reuters from inside Syria.

He also said that at least 1,000 people were killed during last week’s violence in the country, most of them civilians.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.