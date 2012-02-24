FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Assad protesters try to gatecrash Syria meet in Tunis
February 24, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 6 years

Pro-Assad protesters try to gatecrash Syria meet in Tunis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Several hundred supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday forced their way into the grounds of a hotel in Tunisia where Western and Arab leaders were preparing to meet to demand an end to Syria’s crackdown on opposition.

A Reuters reporter said the crowd arrived in buses at the Palace Hotel, in a suburb of Tunis, and then forced their way past perimeter gates. They were holding up portraits of Assad. They tried to push their way into the hotel building itself but were held back by a security cordon, the reporter said.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland

