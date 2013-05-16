Turkey arrests four over bombings near Syrian border

Relatives of 39-year-old Mehmet Tas, a victim of a car bomb attack, lower his coffin into a grave in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Four suspects were arrested in Turkey late on Wednesday in connection with car bombings that killed 51 people in a town near the Syrian border at the weekend, state-run Anatolian news agency reported.

The two bomb blasts in Reyhanli fanned fears that Syria’s civil war is dragging in neighboring states. Damascus has denied Turkish allegations it was involved in the blasts.

Turkish prosecutors sent eight suspects to a court in the southern city of Adana after questioning and the court released four, remanding the other four in custody, the agency said.

It was not clear what charges they were facing.

A total of 17 people have been detained in connection with the attacks and police were continuing to question the remaining suspects.