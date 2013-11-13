FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 13, 2013 / 4:43 PM / 4 years ago

NATO allies back keeping Patriot missiles in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies backed keeping Patriot missiles in Turkey on Wednesday, agreeing that threats to the NATO member remained serious, a NATO official said.

Turkey earlier asked NATO to extend the deployment of Patriot missile batteries sent early this year to defend the country from a possible attack from neighboring Syria. The missile batteries had been expected to stay there for a year.

NATO ambassadors concluded at a meeting on Wednesday that instability on Turkey’s border “requires ... the extension of the deployment of the Patriot missiles,” the NATO official said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
