NATO allies back keeping Patriot missiles in Turkey

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies backed keeping Patriot missiles in Turkey on Wednesday, agreeing that threats to the NATO member remained serious, a NATO official said.

Turkey earlier asked NATO to extend the deployment of Patriot missile batteries sent early this year to defend the country from a possible attack from neighboring Syria. The missile batteries had been expected to stay there for a year.

NATO ambassadors concluded at a meeting on Wednesday that instability on Turkey’s border “requires ... the extension of the deployment of the Patriot missiles,” the NATO official said.