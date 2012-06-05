FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some 2,700 Syrians flee to Turkey in past 5 days
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
June 5, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Some 2,700 Syrians flee to Turkey in past 5 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syrian refugees sit outside their tents at Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Almost 2,700 Syrians fled to Turkey during the first five days of June, a Turkish official said on Tuesday, as villagers reported that Syrian forces were setting wooded areas near the border ablaze to flush out rebels hiding there.

Most of the refugees have poured into Hatay, a southeastern Turkish province that juts into Syrian territory, and there are now close to 27,000 Syrians registered at camps, mostly set up in that province.

Villagers close to the border told Reuters that in the past few days Syrian soldiers had torched forested areas to destroy cover for armed insurgents suspected of operating there.

The Turkish official said the fires were across the border from the Turkish villages of Guvecci and Gorentas.

The sudden influx of refugees has coincided with mounting doubts over the fate of a peace plan drafted by international peace envoy Kofi Annan following the massacre of 108 people in the Houla area of Homs province on May 25.

Syrian rebels said on Monday they were no longer bound by the U.N.-backed truce as President Bashar al-Assad had failed to observe their deadline last Friday for observing the ceasefire, which Annan had proposed should take effect from April 12.

Foreign ministers from core members of the Friends of Syria, grouping Arab and Western countries, are expected to meet in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss how to ramp up pressure on Assad to comply with the Annan plan.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.