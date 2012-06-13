FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 2,000 Syrian refugees enter Turkey in last 48 hours: official
June 13, 2012 / 10:39 AM / 5 years ago

Some 2,000 Syrian refugees enter Turkey in last 48 hours: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - About 2,000 Syrians fleeing violence in their homeland have crossed into Turkey in the past 48 hours, a significant increase in the number of Syrian refugees now taking shelter in Turkey, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Selcuk Unal said the latest wave of arrivals had brought the total number of Syrian refugees in Turkey to about 29,500, the highest taking shelter in Turkey at one time since the start of the uprising some 15 months ago.

Among the 2,000 new refugees were 43 wounded people who have been hospitalized in Turkey, Unal said.

Turkey has given shelter to more than 50,000 Syrians since March 2011 but thousands have since returned to their homes in Syria.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
