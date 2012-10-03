FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton "outraged" by Syria mortar strike in Turkey
#World News
October 3, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Clinton "outraged" by Syria mortar strike in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed outrage on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five people in southeastern Turkey and said Washington would discuss with Ankara on what the next steps should be.

“We are outraged that the Syrians have been shooting across the border. We are very regretful about the loss of life that has occurred on the Turkish side,” Clinton said in remarks during an appearance with Kazakhstan’s visiting foreign minister.

“We are working with our Turkish friends. I will be speaking with the (Turkish) foreign minister later to discuss what the best way forward would be,” Clinton said, calling the spread of violence beyond Syria’s borders “a very, very dangerous situation.”

Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Sandra Maler

