U.S. vows support for Turkey after Syria mortar strike
#World News
October 3, 2012 / 9:23 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. vows support for Turkey after Syria mortar strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday strongly condemned Syria’s deadly shelling across its border with Turkey, saying “we stand with our Turkish ally.”

“All responsible nations must make clear that it is long past time for Assad to step aside, declare a ceasefire and begin the long-overdue political transition process,” White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said, referring to President Bashar al-Assad’s bloody crackdown on an uprising against his rule.

The White House responded with a declaration of support for NATO partner Turkey after a mortar strike from Syria killed five Turkish civilians on Wednesday. “We stand with our Turkish ally and are continuing to consult closely on the path forward,” Vietor said.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

