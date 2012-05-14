FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria peace plan faltering: Saudi foreign minister
May 14, 2012 / 4:47 PM / 5 years ago

Syria peace plan faltering: Saudi foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Confidence in the peace plan for Syria brokered by international mediator Kofi Annan is diminishing due to continued violence in the country, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said on Monday.

“The violence is still continuing, the bloodshed is still continuing. Nothing has been accomplished except the violence has lessened. The violence continues... nobody is satisfied,” Saud al-Faisal told reporters at a news conference in Riyadh after a meeting of Gulf Arab leaders.

“Confidence in the efforts of the envoy of the United Nations and the Arab League has started to decrease quickly,” he added.

Editing by Michael Roddy

