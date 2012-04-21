U.N. urges Syria to make observers' deployment possible

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday welcomed the Security Council’s decision to authorize up to 300 unarmed military observers to monitor Syria’s fragile cease-fire and urged the government and opposition to make their deployment possible.

“(Ban) calls upon the Government of Syria and other parties swiftly to create the conditions necessary for the deployment of the mission,” his press office said in a statement.

“He stresses the need for the Government of Syria to end all violence and human rights violations, and in particular to stop the use of heavy weapons and to withdraw such weapons and armed units from population centers,” the statement said.