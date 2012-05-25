FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria envoy says U.N. mission can't get bank account
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2012 / 3:24 AM / in 5 years

Syria envoy says U.N. mission can't get bank account

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syria’s U.N. ambassador complained on Thursday that his mission is unable to open a U.S. bank account due to sanctions imposed on his country because of its 14-month assault on an opposition determined to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Last year several U.S. banks suddenly closed the accounts of a number of diplomatic missions and foreign diplomats due to the high costs of monitoring financial activity to prevent money laundering and monetary support for terrorist activity.

Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja‘afari told the U.N. budget committee that because of the closure of his mission’s accounts last year, it found a new bank in Washington.

“This new bank has now closed our accounts unexpectedly and the Syrian delegation is now without a bank account here in the host country,” he said. “We are now facing enormous difficulties as we search for another bank. All of the banks we have contacted have refused to open an account for our delegation.”

“We would like to remind the host country of its obligations with regard to guaranteeing an appropriate environment for member states so that those member states can carry out their U.N.-related activities,” he said.

Ja‘afari urged the U.S. government and U.N. secretariat to find a “quick solution” to the problem, which he said was preventing his mission from functioning.

The U.S. mission was not immediately available to comment.

He blamed the problem on “unilateral sanctions.” The United States and European Union have imposed an array of sanctions on Damascus due to the Syrian bloodshed, which they blame on Assad’s government’s assault on an uprising that began peacefully but has become increasingly militarized.

Western powers have urged the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions too, but Russia and China have rejected the idea.

“We are therefore unable to receive adequate transfer of funds in order to cover the expenses of our delegation on a daily basis,” he said. “We are therefore unable to maintain our financial commitments to the organization this year.”

“This is an absolutely absurd situation,” Ja‘afari said. “It’s even surreal.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.