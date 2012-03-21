FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton calls U.N. council's move on Syria "positive step"
#World News
March 22, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 6 years ago

Clinton calls U.N. council's move on Syria "positive step"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday praised the U.N. Security Council for voicing united support for U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan’s bid to end the violence in Syria and urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to “take this path” out of the crisis.

“It is a positive step. The council has now spoken with one voice,” Clinton said after the Security Council, including Russia and China, agreed on a statement backing the Annan plan.

“To President Assad and his regime we say, along with the rest of the international community: take this path, commit to it, or face increasing pressure and isolation,” Clinton told reporters after a meeting with Afghanistan’s foreign minister.

Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Jackie Frank

