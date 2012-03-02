FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief fears executions, torture in Syria's Homs
March 2, 2012 / 8:23 PM / 6 years ago

U.N. chief fears executions, torture in Syria's Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday said he was worried that Syrian government forces were arbitrarily executing, imprisoning and torturing people in the battle-scarred city of Homs.

“A major assault on Homs took place yesterday,” Ban told the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly. “Civilian losses have clearly been heavy. We continue to received grisly reports of summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture.”

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu

