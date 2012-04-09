FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief "deplores" Syria border clashes
April 9, 2012 / 6:53 PM / 6 years ago

U.N. chief "deplores" Syria border clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday he “deplores” the cross-border shootings from Syria into Turkey and Lebanon ahead of a deadline for a ceasefire in the year-long conflict.

Turkey said two Turkish officials working in a refugee camp near the country’s border with Syria were among five people wounded by gunfire coming from Syria on Monday, while Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed television channel said Syrian soldiers shot dead a cameraman as he stood on the Lebanese side of the border.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

