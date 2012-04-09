U.N. chief "deplores" Syria border clashes

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday he “deplores” the cross-border shootings from Syria into Turkey and Lebanon ahead of a deadline for a ceasefire in the year-long conflict.

Turkey said two Turkish officials working in a refugee camp near the country’s border with Syria were among five people wounded by gunfire coming from Syria on Monday, while Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed television channel said Syrian soldiers shot dead a cameraman as he stood on the Lebanese side of the border.