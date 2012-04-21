FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN council approves up to 300 Syria truce monitors
April 21, 2012 / 3:24 PM / in 5 years

UN council approves up to 300 Syria truce monitors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Saturday that authorizes an initial deployment of up to 300 unarmed military observers to Syria for three months to monitor a fragile week-old ceasefire in a 13-month old conflict.

The Russia-European drafted resolution said that deployment of U.N. observer mission, which will be called UNSMIS, will be “subject to assessment by the Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) of relevant developments on the ground, including the cessation of violence.”

The council’s resolution also noted that the cessation of violence by the government and opposition is “clearly incomplete.”

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen

