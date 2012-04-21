UN council approves up to 300 Syria truce monitors

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Saturday that authorizes an initial deployment of up to 300 unarmed military observers to Syria for three months to monitor a fragile week-old ceasefire in a 13-month old conflict.

The Russia-European drafted resolution said that deployment of U.N. observer mission, which will be called UNSMIS, will be “subject to assessment by the Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) of relevant developments on the ground, including the cessation of violence.”

The council’s resolution also noted that the cessation of violence by the government and opposition is “clearly incomplete.”