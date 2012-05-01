FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief condemns "terrorist bomb attacks" in Syria
May 1, 2012 / 7:27 AM / in 5 years

U.N. chief condemns "terrorist bomb attacks" in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon condemned on Monday “terrorist bomb attacks” in the Syrian cities of Damascus and Idlib, and noted that while there had been security improvements in areas monitored by U.N. observers, he was “gravely concerned” by the continued violence.

“The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist bomb attacks in the cities of Idlib and Damascus which took place today and on 27 April 2012, killing and injuring scores of people,” Ban’s press office said in a statement

“While noting improvements in areas where U.N. monitors are deployed, the Secretary-General remains gravely concerned by reports of continued violence, killing and abuses in Syria in recent days,” it said.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

