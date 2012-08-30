FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says Syria buffer zone plans raises serious questions
August 30, 2012 / 7:34 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. says Syria buffer zone plans raises serious questions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday proposals to set up secure safe zones in Syria to help end the 17-month conflict raised “serious questions” and would need to be studied carefully.

Ahead of a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria, France and Britain warned Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad that military action to secure buffer zones for civilians inside the country was an option.

“Such proposals raise serious questions and require careful and critical consideration,” Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson said at the start of the ministerial meeting.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and John Irish; Editing by Sandra Maler

