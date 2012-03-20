FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief urges says Syria situation unacceptable
March 20, 2012 / 4:52 AM / 6 years ago

U.N. chief urges says Syria situation unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday that the situation in Syria was unacceptable and called for the international community to speak with one voice and for Security Council members to display unity.

The United Nations priorities were stopping the violence and starting political dialogue, Ban told an audience in Bogor, Indonesia, during a visit to Southeast Asia.

Rebels fought gunbattles with government forces in Damascus in the most violent clashes Syria’s capital has seen in the year-old revolt. More than 8,000 people have died as President Bashar al-Assad’s government has cracked down on protests.

(Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Ron Popeski)

This story was corrected to fix the second reference to U.N. Secretary-General

