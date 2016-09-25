U.N. Security Council to discuss escalation of Aleppo fighting

(Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is due to meet at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Sunday to discuss a recent escalation of fighting in Aleppo in Syria, diplomats said.

The meeting, which will be public, was requested by the United States, Britain and France, diplomats said.

Syrian government and rebel forces battled for control of high ground on the Aleppo outskirts on Saturday as warplanes bombed the city's opposition-held east relentlessly in a Russian-backed offensive that has left Washington's Syria policy in tatters.