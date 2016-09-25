FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.N. Security Council to discuss escalation of Aleppo fighting
September 25, 2016 / 1:28 AM / a year ago

U.N. Security Council to discuss escalation of Aleppo fighting

A general view shows a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 24, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is due to meet at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Sunday to discuss a recent escalation of fighting in Aleppo in Syria, diplomats said. 

The meeting, which will be public, was requested by the United States, Britain and France, diplomats said. 

Syrian government and rebel forces battled for control of high ground on the Aleppo outskirts on Saturday as warplanes bombed the city's opposition-held east relentlessly in a Russian-backed offensive that has left Washington's Syria policy in tatters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

