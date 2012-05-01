All 300 U.N. observers to be in Syria by end of May: U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is accelerating deployment of unarmed observers to Syria to ensure all 300 are on the ground by the end of May to monitor a shaky ceasefire, U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous said on Tuesday.

“We have 24 observers on the ground and I fully expect this number to increase rapidly over the next two weeks so that UNSMIS (U.N. Supervision Mission in Syria) will build up to full operational strength by the end of May,” Ladsous told reporters.

He said that observers had reported violations of the truce, implemented on April 12, by both Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s security forces and opposition groups.