U.N. to send monitors to document Syrian atrocities

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday that it would soon deploy human rights monitors in countries bordering Syria to collect eyewitness testimony on “atrocities” committed in the country.

“We will be sending monitors for documentation of atrocities in bordering countries later this week,” Kyung-wha Kang, Deputy U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council during a debate on the crisis in Syria.