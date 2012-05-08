FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria situation moving in "positive direction": Russia
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2012 / 5:08 PM / 5 years ago

Syria situation moving in "positive direction": Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - There continue to be problems in Syria but an unarmed U.N. observer mission is deploying and the overall situation there is improving, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Tuesday.

“Things are moving on in a positive direction. Many obstacles, but I think they can be overcome,” Churkin told reporters after U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan gave the U.N. Security Council a bleak assessment of implementation of his peace plan aimed at ending 14 months of violence in Syria.

Reporting By Michelle Nichols; writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.