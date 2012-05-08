Syria situation moving in "positive direction": Russia

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - There continue to be problems in Syria but an unarmed U.N. observer mission is deploying and the overall situation there is improving, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said on Tuesday.

“Things are moving on in a positive direction. Many obstacles, but I think they can be overcome,” Churkin told reporters after U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan gave the U.N. Security Council a bleak assessment of implementation of his peace plan aimed at ending 14 months of violence in Syria.