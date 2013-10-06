U.N. Syria peace envoy Brahimi says again that Geneva talks not a certainty

U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi makes a statement to the media after hosting a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussing the ongoing crisis in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

PARIS (Reuters) - United Nations peace envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, repeated on Sunday that it is not certain that peace talks will take place in mid-November in Geneva as planned.

Asked if the conference was a certainty, he said in an interview with TV5 television and RFI radio: “No, this is not a certainty. I am trying to invite...I am encouraging everybody to come to Geneva in the second half of November.”

Brahimi said last Sunday the meeting was “not 100 percent certain”.

(This story was corrected to make clear that Brahimi’s previous remarks were made last Sunday)