U.S. says Russia arms shipment to Syria "reprehensible"

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A reported Russian arms shipment to Syria was “reprehensible” although it did not break any laws and the results of a Syrian government inquiry into a massacre in Houla was a “blatant lie”, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Thursday.

“With respect to the reported docking of a ship carrying Russian arms, this is obviously of the utmost concern,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice told reporters.

“It is not technically obviously a violation of international law ... but it’s reprehensible that arms would continue to flow to a regime that is using such horrific and disproportionate force against its own people,” she said.

“Our reaction to the Syrian characterization of what transpired in Houla, I think quite simply it’s another blatant lie,” Rice said. A preliminary inquiry by Damascus showed anti-government armed groups killed 108 people in Houla on Friday.