FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France demands action on Syria peace plan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

France demands action on Syria peace plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France called for immediate implementation of Kofi Annan’s peace plan for Syria on Saturday and said it would summon a meeting of the Friends of Syria group after activists said 90 people were killed in Syrian shelling.

Condemning the violence on Friday as a “massacre”, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said he would talk to U.N. peace mediator Annan on Sunday.

Annan’s six-point peace plan, which calls for a truce, withdrawal of troops from cities and dialogue between the government and opposition, has failed to stop the 14-month-old conflict in Syria which has left at least 10,000 dead.

“U.N. observers need to be able to complete their mission and the U.N.-Arab League’s joint special envoy’s exit plan has to be implemented immediately,” Fabius said in a statement.

Fabius said he would also contact the Friends of Syria working group immediately to try to arrange a meeting in Paris. The group brings together Western and Arab countries keen to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting By John Irish; Writing by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.