May 29, 2012 / 9:33 AM / in 5 years

Annan deputy to brief Security Council by videolink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Jean-Marie Guehenno, one of international peace mediator Kofi Annan’s two deputies, will brief the United Nations Security Council by videolink on Wednesday on the situation in Syria, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Annan, who was holding talks in Damascus with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, will brief reporters there at 1500 GMT Tuesday, U.N. spokeswoman Corinne Momal-Vanian told a news briefing in Geneva.

“He is continuing on a visit to other countries in the region, he will go to number of countries including Jordan and Lebanon,” she said of Annan, the U.N.-Arab League envoy.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

