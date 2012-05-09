Timeline: Violence in Syria

(Reuters) - Following is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began.

March 15, 2011 - About 40 people join a protest in Old Damascus, chanting political slogans in a brief first challenge to the ruling Baath Party before dispersing into side streets.

March 18 - Security forces kill three protesters in southern Deraa, residents say. The demonstrators were demanding political freedoms and an end to corruption.

March 22 - Hundreds of people march in Deraa and Nawa demanding freedom in the fifth straight day of demonstrations challenging the government.

March 24 - President Bashar al-Assad orders the formation of a committee to raise living standards and study scrapping the emergency law in place in Syria for the last 48 years.

March 25 - At least 200 people march in Damascus and there are reports of at least 23 dead around the country, including for the first time in Damascus.

March 29 - Government resigns. Assad appoints Naji al-Otari, head of the government that stepped down, as caretaker prime minister. Thousands of Syrians hold pro-government rallies.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting emergency rule.

August 18 - U.S. President Barack Obama tells Assad to step down.

September 15 - Syrian opposition activists announce members of a Syrian National Council to provide an alternative to government.

November 12 - Arab League suspends Syria.

November 30 - Turkey says it has suspended financial credit dealings with Syria and frozen Syrian government assets, three days after Arab states vote to impose economic sanctions.

December 7 - Assad denies ordering troops to kill peaceful demonstrators, telling U.S. television channel ABC only a “crazy” leader kills his own people.

December 19 - Syria signs Arab League peace plan and agrees to let observers into the country to monitor the deal.

January 24, 2012 - The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council withdraws its 55 monitors from the 165-strong monitoring mission. Syria agrees to extend mission for a month. Four days later the Arab League suspends the monitoring mission.

February 4 - Russia and China veto a resolution in U.N. Security Council, backed by Arab League, calling for Assad to step down. The U.N. General Assembly approves on February 16 a resolution endorsing the Arab League plan calling for Assad to step aside.

February 23 - Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan is appointed U.N.-Arab League envoy to Syria.

February 24 - Foreign ministers from more than 50 countries meet in Tunis for the inaugural “Friends of Syria” meeting. Russia and China, allies of Syria, do not attend.

February 28 - Assad decrees that a new constitution is in force after officials say nearly 90 percent of voters endorsed it in a February 26 referendum. Opponents and the West dismiss it as a sham.

March 11 - Annan ends talks with Assad and leaves Syria with little sign of progress. Assad tells Annan opposition “terrorists” are blocking any political solution.

March 27 - Syria accepts the U.N.-sponsored peace plan, Annan says. Assad visits the Baba Amr former rebel stronghold in Homs, apparently to make the point he can now tour the streets. U.N. says more than 9,000 people killed since protests began.

March 29 - UN chief Ban Ki-moon joins an Arab League summit and urges Assad to implement the U.N.-backed peace plan.

March 31 - Syria says the revolt is over. Army shells opposition areas and rebels say they will not cease fire until tanks, artillery and heavy weapons are withdrawn.

April 1 - At second “Friends of Syria” meeting, Western and Arab nations warn Assad not to delay adopting the peace plan.

April 12 - U.N.-backed ceasefire comes into effect. Four days later monitors start their mission in Syria to oversee the ceasefire which is undermined by persistent violence.

April 19 - A “Friends of Syria” meeting in Paris calls a U.N.-backed peace plan the “last hope” to resolve the crisis.

May 7 - Syria says voters turned out in large numbers for a parliamentary election it sees as central to a reform program. Opposition supporters denounce the exercise as a sham.

May 8 - Annan tells the U.N. Security Council peace in Syria remains elusive nearly a month after the truce was announced.

May 9 - A large explosion hits cars accompanying ceasefire monitors in Deraa, wounding eight Syrian guards. The U.N. now has 30 blue-helmeted monitors in Syria.

