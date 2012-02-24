Timeline: Crackdown on protests in Syria

A boy takes part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

(Reuters) - Following is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began:

March 16, 2011 - Security forces break up gathering of 150 protesters in Damascus holding pictures of imprisoned relatives.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting 48 years of emergency rule.

April 22 - Security forces and gunmen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad kill at least 100 protesters, rights group says.

May 23 - European Union imposes sanctions on Assad and nine other senior government officials.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama after a month-long siege, killing at least 80 people, residents say.

September 2 - EU imposes ban on purchases of Syrian oil.

November 12 - Arab League suspends Syria.

November 27 - Arab states vote to impose economic sanctions.

November 30 - Turkey says it has suspended all financial credit dealings with Syria and frozen Syrian government assets.

December 7 - Assad denies ordering his troops to kill peaceful demonstrators, telling U.S. television channel ABC that only a “crazy” leader kills his own people.

December 13 - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights puts death toll at more than 5,000.

December 19 - Syria signs Arab League peace plan, agrees to let monitors into the country.

December 27 - Monitors say they saw “nothing frightening” during initial visit to Homs, as 20,000 people hold protest there.

January 10, 2012 - Assad says he will not stand down.

January 22 - Arab League urges Assad to step down and hand over power to a deputy, a call Syria rejects a day later.

-- Saudi Arabia quits monitoring mission, saying Syria has done nothing to implement Arab peace plan.

January 24 - The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council says it is withdrawing its 55 monitors from the 165-strong monitoring mission. Syria agrees to extend mission for a month.

January 25 - The head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is shot dead on highway.

January 28 - Arab League suspends its monitoring mission in worsening violence, Damascus criticizes this as an attempt to encourage foreign intervention.

January 31 - Government forces reassert control over capital’s eastern suburbs after Free Syrian Army withdraws, capping three days of fighting that activists say killed at least 100 people.

February 4 - Russia and China veto resolution in U.N. Security Council, backed by Arab League, calling for Assad to step down.

February 6 - The United States announces it is closing its embassy in Syria because of worsening security situation.

February 7 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Damascus, says Assad assured him he is committed to seeking an end to violence by all sides.

February 12 - The Arab League calls for a U.N.-Arab peacekeeping force and opening of “communication channels with the Syrian opposition.”

February 16 - The U.N. General Assembly approves a resolution endorsing the Arab League plan calling for Assad to step aside.

February 22 - More than 80 people are killed in Homs including two foreign journalists. Hundreds of people have now been killed in daily bombardments of the city by Assad’s besieging forces.

February 23 - Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan appointed

U.N.-Arab League envoy to Syria. Current Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon says he will send Annan to Syria.

February 24 - Foreign ministers from more than 50 countries attend the first meeting of the “Friends of Syria” group in Tunis to demand Syria allows immediate access for aid to areas under siege. The group will also commit to enforcing sanctions. Russia and China, allies of Syria, decide not to attend.