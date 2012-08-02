FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. approves $12 million more relief aid for Syrians
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. approves $12 million more relief aid for Syrians

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has approved another $12 million in emergency relief aid to Syrians, the White House said on Thursday, calling on other countries to boost their donations as a result of worsening conditions there.

“After nearly 17 months of conflict, the humanitarian situation is dire and rapidly deteriorating,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

The statement did not mention the announcement that U.N. special envoy for Syria Kofi Annan has decided to step down from his post after his peace plan meant to stop Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from attacking civilians was widely seen to have failed.

The United Nations estimates that more than 1.5 million people in Syria now need food, water and other assistance. Some 1 million have been driven from their homes and more than 130,000 people have fled to neighboring countries like Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

The United States’ new aid commitment brings the total it has provided for emergency supplies including medical gear, clothing and hygiene kits to $76 million.

Carney appealed to other countries to also step up their donations and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict “to ensure the safety of civilians and aid workers, and the safe and unimpeded delivery of relief supplies to those in need.”

The White House also repeated its view that Assad needs to leave power to bring bloodshed in Syria to an end.

“We call on all members of the international community to support a political transition in Syria, and we will continue to work with the opposition and our allies and partners to support an inclusive transition that guarantees the Syrian people their universal rights,” Carney said said.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.