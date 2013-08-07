FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. adds $195 million in food aid to Syria
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

U.S. adds $195 million in food aid to Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing $195 million more in food and humanitarian aid to Syria to mark the end of Ramadan for Muslims, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.

Washington has been slow to provide weapons for Syrian rebels struggling to toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but has provided a sizeable amount of humanitarian aid.

A statement from Obama marking Eid al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of Ramadan, said the $195 million in additional aid would bring the U.S. humanitarian contribution to more than $1 billion since the Syrian crisis began.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.