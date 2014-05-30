FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department says U.S. citizen was suicide bomber in Syria
May 30, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

State Department says U.S. citizen was suicide bomber in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday confirmed that an American citizen carried out a suicide bombing in Syria.

The bomber, who called himself Abu Hurayra al-Amriki, carried out one of four suicide bombings on May 25 in Syria’s Idlib province on behalf of Jabhat al-Nusra, al Qaeda’s affiliate fighting to oust the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

“I can confirm this individual was a U.S. citizen involved in a suicide bombing in Syria,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

